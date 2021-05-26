People still making travel plans despite high gas prices

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Even though Gas prices are higher leading into this Memorial Day Weekend than they’ve been since 2014, over 1 million North Carolinians are planning to travel farther than 50 miles for Memorial Day, according to AAA Carolinas.

Analysts like Patrick De Han from gas price monitoring company, Gas Buddy, say the slow action in price decrease is due to the fuel industry trying to recover from the ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline.

“Like so many other things in the economy right now, the supply chain was disrupted, things got behind, and now it’s a game of catch-up in which prices are going up as a result[...] They [gas stations] may not get a full load [of fuel] because of the time involved. Instead of having one tanker truck go to one station, they may have one tanker truck go to three stations to slowly raise the level at all three instead of just putting it at one station,” said De Han.

Analysts say that the gas demand is higher now than it was before the start of the Coronavirus Pandemic. Analysts feel this is because of Memorial Day and the loosening of mask and social distancing guidelines for those fully vaccinated.

People still making travel plans regardless of gas (WITN News)

“With world opening up, with demand going up we’re seeing travel bounce back in a major way and that’s great[...]What we consider the beginning of summer travel is obviously the Memorial Day Holiday. So we expect that you know despite higher gas prices, that’s not going to stop folks from hopping behind the wheel to take those road trips to spend time with their family, their friends, their loved ones that they’ve been so far apart from over the last plus year,” said Tiffany Wright, director of public affairs for AAA Carolinas.

Analysts recommend those who are traveling across state lines monitor the change in gas prices and try to fill up if they see prices are lower in neighboring states.

