New President & CEO for Pitt County United Way

By Dave Jordan
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The United Way of Pitt County has named a new President and CEO.

Dwain Cooper was approved as the new leader at the United Way’s annual meeting on May 19th.

Previously, Cooper served as United Way’s Director of Community Impact and Communications since 2017.

Cooper says he is committed to spending his first 90 days in his new role meeting with community stakeholders, agency directors and United Way trustees.

