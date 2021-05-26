Advertisement

NC Republicans unveil tax cut proposal

By Dave Jordan
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -North Carolina Republicans have unveiled a major tax cut proposal.

Tuesday, State Senator Paul Newton outlined the details of the plan.

It includes reducing the personal income tax rate from 5.2 percent to 4.9 percent.

It would also increase the zero tax bracket from $21,500 to $25,500.

Republicans also want to increase the child tax deduction across the board by $500.00.

Newton says, “Responsible governance also means we’ve come out of the pandemic recession far better off than most states. We have large cash reserves and yet another budget surplus, our sixth in seven years. The Republican philosophy when government takes too much money from the people is to give it back in the form of tax relief.

Democratic Governor Roy Cooper has proposed an alternative, much less expansive two-part tax cut proposal that would include an earned income tax credit for lower-income workers and a credit for child and dependent care.

It is likely both proposals will change, as Republicans and Democrats work towards a bipartisan agreement.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa O'Quinn is accused of hitting two protesters with her car in Elizabeth City.
Greenville woman charged after hitting two Elizabeth City protesters
A paramedic ended up at the hospital when their ambulance caught fire early Tuesday morning.
Ambulance fire sends paramedic to hospital
Adam Hartley was shot in Davidson County on Saturday.
Sheriff: North Carolina deputies kill man who fired at them
The crash happened around 11:00 a.m. on U.S. 70 near North Oak Forest Road in Goldsboro.
Child killed after driver fleeing from police hits vehicles on U.S. 70
Goldsboro Police trying to identify vehicle
Goldsboro police looking for vehicle after dismembered body found

Latest News

Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Hot days ahead
GUC opening customer lobbies
GUC opening customer lobbies
NC Republicans unveil tax cut proposal
NC Republicans unveil tax cut proposal
BCCC will soon drop mask, social distancing requirements
BCCC will soon drop mask, social distancing requirements
Multiple shots fired one block from young girls softball game in Ayden
Multiple shots fired one block from young girls softball game in Ayden