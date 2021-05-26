Advertisement

Multiple shots fired one block from young girls softball game in Ayden

By Amber Lake
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Ayden Police are looking into a report of shots fired that happened Monday at 6:46 pm, cutting a softball game short and causing parents, players and coaches to panic.

Nearly 100 people attended a young girls softball game Monday night beside the Ayden Parks and Recreation Department.

Some players were on base in the third inning until everyone heard gun shots.

Immediately, the nearly 100 people at the softball field hit the ground, fearing for their lives.

Ayden Police say the shots fired happened just a block away at the intersection of Pitt and Mckinley Street.

Ayden police say there was no property damage and no injuries, but tensions are still high as police continue to investigate what exactly happened.

Mayor Stephen Tripp says they will have a police officer present at the next few games to help parents, coaches and players feel safe.

Coaches say parents and players are uneasy and some may not even come back to play.

Ayden Police say they are still talking to witnesses to find out more.

They encourage anyone with information to come forward.

Mayor Tripp said the town has been very grateful to have community policing where people report what they see and hear in the area.

If you have information you can call (252)481-5844 or leave an anonymous tip at (252)746-2730.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa O'Quinn is accused of hitting two protesters with her car in Elizabeth City.
Greenville woman charged after hitting two Elizabeth City protesters
A paramedic ended up at the hospital when their ambulance caught fire early Tuesday morning.
Ambulance fire sends paramedic to hospital
Adam Hartley was shot in Davidson County on Saturday.
Sheriff: North Carolina deputies kill man who fired at them
The crash happened around 11:00 a.m. on U.S. 70 near North Oak Forest Road in Goldsboro.
Child killed after driver fleeing from police hits vehicles on U.S. 70
Goldsboro Police trying to identify vehicle
Goldsboro police looking for vehicle after dismembered body found

Latest News

Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Hot days ahead
GUC opening customer lobbies
GUC opening customer lobbies
NC Republicans unveil tax cut proposal
NC Republicans unveil tax cut proposal
BCCC will soon drop mask, social distancing requirements
BCCC will soon drop mask, social distancing requirements
Multiple shots fired one block from young girls softball game in Ayden
Multiple shots fired one block from young girls softball game in Ayden