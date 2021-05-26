Multiple shots fired one block from young girls softball game in Ayden
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Ayden Police are looking into a report of shots fired that happened Monday at 6:46 pm, cutting a softball game short and causing parents, players and coaches to panic.
Nearly 100 people attended a young girls softball game Monday night beside the Ayden Parks and Recreation Department.
Some players were on base in the third inning until everyone heard gun shots.
Immediately, the nearly 100 people at the softball field hit the ground, fearing for their lives.
Ayden Police say the shots fired happened just a block away at the intersection of Pitt and Mckinley Street.
Ayden police say there was no property damage and no injuries, but tensions are still high as police continue to investigate what exactly happened.
Mayor Stephen Tripp says they will have a police officer present at the next few games to help parents, coaches and players feel safe.
Coaches say parents and players are uneasy and some may not even come back to play.
Ayden Police say they are still talking to witnesses to find out more.
They encourage anyone with information to come forward.
Mayor Tripp said the town has been very grateful to have community policing where people report what they see and hear in the area.
If you have information you can call (252)481-5844 or leave an anonymous tip at (252)746-2730.
