Multiple shots fired one block from young girls softball game in Ayden

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Ayden Police are looking into a report of shots fired that happened Monday at 6:46 pm, cutting a softball game short and causing parents, players and coaches to panic.

Nearly 100 people attended a young girls softball game Monday night beside the Ayden Parks and Recreation Department.

Some players were on base in the third inning until everyone heard gun shots.

“At first we thought it was fireworks and everybody stood there. I had a girl in my hand, like holding her helmet for dear life. Like, okay, I know what that was. And then all the sudden there’s three more back to back to back so everybody started screaming get down, get down.”

Immediately, the nearly 100 people at the softball field hit the ground, fearing for their lives.

Ayden Police say the shots fired happened just a block away at the intersection of Pitt and Mckinley Street.

“You’ve heard about it happening but you never expected to happen to you. All of a sudden everybody was like get inside, get inside, so we ran into this auditorium. We stay buckled in there. There were a few more shots, my husband said that he thought he heard around 15.″

Ayden police say there was no property damage and no injuries, but tensions are still high as police continue to investigate what exactly happened.

“It’s unfortunate that crime is around us. But we do things to mitigate and I feel very comfortable knowing that they will be well protected. And they should have a fun night of softball.”

Mayor Stephen Tripp says they will have a police officer present at the next few games to help parents, coaches and players feel safe.

Coaches say parents and players are uneasy and some may not even come back to play.

Ayden Police say they are still talking to witnesses to find out more.

They encourage anyone with information to come forward.

Mayor Tripp said the town has been very grateful to have community policing where people report what they see and hear in the area.

If you have information you can call (252)481-5844 or leave an anonymous tip at (252)746-2730.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.