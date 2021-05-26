Memorial Day Weekend to halt major highways construction

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation says it will shut down major construction projects during the Memorial Day Weekend.

This will allow less impact on travelers due to lane closures along interstates, U.S. and key N.C. routes between Friday morning and Tuesday evening.

Some construction conditions including projects where highways are being rebuilt or widened, will not allow for the opening of all lanes. Officials say construction work that does not impact travel lanes is allowed to take place over the weekend.

The AAA is estimating a 60% increase in traffic compared to 2020, as the nation continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As always, motorists are urged to pay extra attention and use caution when traveling. Make sure all vehicle occupants are wearing seat belts, don’t drive impaired, and obey speed limit restrictions, even in work zones when no construction activity is taking place.”

The Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies have begun their Memorial Day Weekend Click It or Ticket campaign in every county.

Fact: Seat belts save lives. It doesn't matter the distance. It doesn't matter your age. It doesn't matter if you are driving or riding. It's simple ➡️ Every seat. Every time. #ClickItOrTicket Posted by North Carolina Department of Transportation on Thursday, May 20, 2021

Checkpoints will be set up in various locations through the state through June 6, to check for drivers without seat belts, impaired drivers and other violations.

For real-time travel information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.