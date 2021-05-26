Memorial Day Weekend to halt major highways construction
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation says it will shut down major construction projects during the Memorial Day Weekend.
This will allow less impact on travelers due to lane closures along interstates, U.S. and key N.C. routes between Friday morning and Tuesday evening.
Some construction conditions including projects where highways are being rebuilt or widened, will not allow for the opening of all lanes. Officials say construction work that does not impact travel lanes is allowed to take place over the weekend.
The AAA is estimating a 60% increase in traffic compared to 2020, as the nation continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies have begun their Memorial Day Weekend Click It or Ticket campaign in every county.
Checkpoints will be set up in various locations through the state through June 6, to check for drivers without seat belts, impaired drivers and other violations.
