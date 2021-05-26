Advertisement

Memorial Day weekend brings higher gas prices, lingering shortages

Gas prices are hitting their highest mark in seven years heading into Memorial Day weekend, as...
Gas prices are hitting their highest mark in seven years heading into Memorial Day weekend, as some Southeastern states still deal with gasoline shortages.
By CNN staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you’re one of the 34 million Americans expected to hit the road this Memorial Day weekend, pack your patience and plenty of gas money.

“We’re expecting these higher gas prices to be unfortunately sticking around,” said AAA spokesman Andrew Gross.

Drivers in the Southeast are still dealing with gas shortages, while motorists across the country are likely in for a gasoline price shock at the pump.

According to GasBuddy, gasoline prices are hitting their highest level in seven years ahead of the holiday.

On Wednesday, the national average for a gallon of regular was $3.04.

“It’s the first $3 Memorial Day weekend since 2014. But keeping in mind, it’s only about 6 cents higher than just three years ago,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Massive demand is driving the increase, but lingering supply chain issues caused by the Colonial Pipeline outage are also a problem.

GasBuddy said it’s still seeing low-supply issues in some Southeastern states.

“Georgia, North and South Carolina, even Tennessee and Virginia are still seeing some outages over 10%,” De Haan said. “In fact, the Carolinas and Georgia still seeing over 20% of stations without fuel.”

AAA says despite the higher prices, packed roads and gas shortages, people are sticking to their plans.

“Folks are still going to travel, so they’ll just figure out another way of trying to save money,” Gross said. “Maybe they won’t eat out as often or they’ll look for more free activities while they’re on their vacation.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa O'Quinn is accused of hitting two protesters with her car in Elizabeth City.
Greenville woman charged after hitting two Elizabeth City protesters
Goldsboro Police trying to identify vehicle
Goldsboro police looking for vehicle after dismembered body found
Antre Jones was charged, while police are also searching for those in this black Dodge Charger.
Man arrested after shots fired near girls’ softball game in Ayden
The crash happened around 11:00 a.m. on U.S. 70 near North Oak Forest Road in Goldsboro.
Child killed after driver fleeing from police hits vehicles on U.S. 70
A paramedic ended up at the hospital when their ambulance caught fire early Tuesday morning.
Ambulance fire sends paramedic to hospital

Latest News

U.S. flag.
NC lowering flags to honor victims of San Jose shooting
Elizabeth City State University campus
ECSU clears debt for students experiencing COVID-19 hardships
Kinston leaders give Key to the City to Greene Lamp Community Action
Kinston leaders give Key to the City to Greene Lamp Community Action
Group warns to avoid swimming in some rivers because of bacteria
Sound Rivers to alert the public about waterways with excessive amounts of bacteria ahead of summer
Camp Lejeune Marine Veteran honored with gift to help with military injury
Camp Lejeune Marine Veteran honored with gift to help with military injury