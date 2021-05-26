Advertisement

Star’s Forecast: Mini heat wave before holiday weekend

Highs will soar to the mid 90s over inland areas the next few days
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
High pressure will build back in Wednesday and Thursday. That will bring plenty of heat and humidity into the East. Highs both days will reach the mid 90s inland to mid 80s on the coast under a mostly sunny sky. The rain chances look to ramp up as a cold front approaches from the west Friday night into early Saturday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Friday night and again Saturday. Highs Friday will be in the mid 90s while Saturday has low to mid 80s thanks to extra clouds and a decent chance for some much needed rain. While this rain won’t solve our drought problem with one fell swoop, it is definitely a step in the right direction. Until then, give your flowers and trees a good soaking.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and hot. Humid but breezy. Inland high near 94°; mid 80s on the beaches. Wind: SW-10 mph. Gusts to 20.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows will dip to around 70. Wind: South at 5 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, hot, humid. High of 95°. The beaches will reach the mid 80s. Wind: W-10 mph. Rain chance: 20%

