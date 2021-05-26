GUC opening customer lobbies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Utilities Commission is welcoming back customers for in-person help.

All lobbies closed at the beginning of the pandemic to prevent the further spread of the virus, so customers had to use the drive-thru for assistance or to pay bills.

Customers now have the option of doing business in person at the main office in uptown Greenville or the Greenville Boulevard location.

The drive-thru’s and guc.com are still an option as well.

