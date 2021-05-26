Funeral arrangements announced for couple involved in Pitt County plane crash

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a husband and wife who lost their lives in a plane crash this past weekend.

Visitation for family and friends of Alan and Susan Stancill will take place at 3 p.m. this Friday at Faith Assembly Church at 5005 Corey Road in Winterville.

A memorial service will follow at the same location at 5 p.m.

The couple was returning from a visit with grandchildren on Sunday when they crashed as they were landing their plane at the South Oaks Aerodrome in Winterville.

The FAA and the NTSB are investigating the crash.

