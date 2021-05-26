Advertisement

Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl

Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.(Source: WTVD, CNN)
By WTVD staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLOW SPRING, N.C. (WTVD) – Authorities say an infant was killed by her family’s dogs.

Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said the child’s father, who is a law enforcement officer, went outside to move a sprinkler.

When he returned, he found their dogs mauling the baby.

Emergency crews were called but couldn’t resuscitate her.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dogs were seized by animal control.

Copyright 2021 WTVD via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa O'Quinn is accused of hitting two protesters with her car in Elizabeth City.
Greenville woman charged after hitting two Elizabeth City protesters
Goldsboro Police trying to identify vehicle
Goldsboro police looking for vehicle after dismembered body found
Antre Jones was charged, while police are also searching for those in this black Dodge Charger.
Man arrested after shots fired near girls’ softball game in Ayden
The crash happened around 11:00 a.m. on U.S. 70 near North Oak Forest Road in Goldsboro.
Child killed after driver fleeing from police hits vehicles on U.S. 70
A paramedic ended up at the hospital when their ambulance caught fire early Tuesday morning.
Ambulance fire sends paramedic to hospital

Latest News

U.S. flag.
NC lowering flags to honor victims of San Jose shooting
Elizabeth City State University campus
ECSU clears debt for students experiencing COVID-19 hardships
Kinston leaders give Key to the City to Greene Lamp Community Action
Kinston leaders give Key to the City to Greene Lamp Community Action
Group warns to avoid swimming in some rivers because of bacteria
Sound Rivers to alert the public about waterways with excessive amounts of bacteria ahead of summer
Camp Lejeune Marine Veteran honored with gift to help with military injury
Camp Lejeune Marine Veteran honored with gift to help with military injury