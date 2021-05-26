ENC health officials optimistic about COVID-19 spread ahead of holiday weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County health leaders reported on Wednesday the numbers continue to improve in the area.

During a weekly COVID-19 briefing, health director Dr. John Silvernail reported two active cases per 1,000 residents, but said vaccine demand is slow.

Pitt County Data as of May 25, 2021. (WITN)

Silvernail took a look at the county’s largest age group and measured where they stand on vaccinations.

“25-49-year-old group were a little over vaccinated but again, this is where the fire’s burning so we need to get more vaccine into that age group,” Silvernail said.

About 30% of the population is partially or fully-vaccinated, according to the slide. The change in vaccinations from last week is less than 1%.

Pitt County Vaccinations as of May 24, 2021. (WITN)

Pitt County Data, May 20, 2021. (WITN)

In states such as Ohio, they’ve launched a vaccine lottery to get more people vaccinated. In North Carolina, a handful of counties, including StarMed in Onslow, offered incentives.

But instead of following Ohio, Silvernail said the Pitt County Health Department is careful with monetary incentives.

“Some of these are kind of from a health department standpoint, not necessarily consistent with our mission.”

A mission that includes fighting vaccine hesitancy by bringing the clinics closer to people. For weeks, the health department has set up pop-up clinics and gone door-to-door to allow everyone to get the vaccine.

“Putting this closer to where people work, where they can without an appointment come in and get the clinic seems to remove barriers for them,” Silvernail said. “When you have to leave work and come to the Health Dept. or run into a pharmacy or the doctor’s office to get a vaccine, that’s a potential barrier for folks. By putting us closer to where they work or shop or enjoy some recreation seems to be effective.”

Pitt County is among several partners, including Beaufort County Public Health, in the statewide vaccine campaign called “Let’s Bring Summer Back.”

The purpose is to raise awareness of the benefits of the vaccination and to make sure that everyone who wants a vaccine can get one, according to the website.

In Beaufort County, 52% of the adult population, ages 18 and older, are partially vaccinated. That percentage includes data from local and federal programs and not just NC providers listed on the NCDHHS website.

Beaufort County data as of Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (Beaufort County Public Health)

“Vaccine was at the forefront of everyone’s mind,” Beaufort County Public Health’s JaNell Octigan said on the campaign. “Now, I think it’s kind of slipped back, so it’s really just a reboot of here’s information, here’s the facts, here’s why.”

Octigan said the county has addressed barriers such as transportation and convenience by going to people who are homebound to deliver the vaccine, but they can do more.

“I think right now the barrier would just be a trust factor,” Octigan said. “[The vaccine] it’s new, people would want to have all the facts possible and understand them before making way.”

Both health departments remain confident in what they know works, which is being transparent about the vaccine.

“Honest, open communication, answering questions people may have,” Octigan said. “We’re not quite to where we want to be in regards to like herd immunity. But I would say with 52%, yes, we want to gain more traction, we want more people to get the vaccine, we want to have more protection, but I feel pretty comfortable going into Memorial Day weekend.”

The CDC recommends that anyone not vaccinated continue to wear a mask in public indoor settings and outdoors when they cannot maintain social distance.

On Wednesday, NCDHHS said that nearly half of the state is fully vaccinated, and everyone age 12 and up can get the vaccine.

“When individuals perceive the risk to be low to them, they tend not to take the vaccine or delay taking the vaccine,” Silvernail cautioned. “Still, there’s enough virus out there for you to get it if you’re susceptible, and many of us do remain susceptible.”

