Demolition of Herbert C. Bonner Bridge rescheduled for Thursday

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation says they are once again rescheduling demolition of the Herbert C. Bonner Bridge.

According to a press release, the Marc Basnight Bridge will be closed for 15 minutes on Thursday in order to demolish Bonner Bridge, and the closure will take place sometime between noon and 4 p.m.

The project was originally supposed to happen Tuesday, but was pushed back to Wednesday. NCDOT says that rough conditions in the Oregon Inlet played a role in the decision to postpone the demolition from Wednesday to Thursday.

For drivers, NCDOT says warning signs and workers will be out on Basnight Bridge to signal that the road is closed. There will also be message boards at Whalebone Junction and Rodanthe with warnings of the road closure.

For boaters, NCDOT said they will be working with construction crews to enforce U.S. Coast Guard rules to prevent boats from coming within 1,500 feet of the old Bonner Bridge.

