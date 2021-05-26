Credit Karma to put East Coast headquarters in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Personal finance technology company Credit Karma is putting its East Coast headquarters in North Carolina’s largest city.

Company leaders and Gov. Roy Cooper made the announcement on Tuesday. The company plans to invest over $13 million in an engineering hub in Charlotte and create 600 new jobs.

Salaries for the new positions will average over $156,000 annually.

Credit Karma is a California-based company best known for offering free credit scores, but it also offers banking, identity theft protection and assistance with loans and credit cards.

Credit Karma can receive $20 million in state incentives if it meets job and investment thresholds.

