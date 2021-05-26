Charges upgraded to 2nd degree murder in downtown Kinston beating death

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police have upgraded charges against two men after the beating victim died.

Jeffrey Hill, of Kinston, died May 11th at Vidant Medical Center, more than a week after he was found severely beaten at a West Gordon Street parking lot.

Originally, Clinton Christmas, 41, of Raleigh, and 45-year-old Joseph Hughes, of Kinston, were charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

Last week, the two were also charged with second-degree murder.

Christmas turned himself in on Wednesday to Kinston police, while they are still searching for Hughes.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Hughes should immediately call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.