CarolinaEast Dr. says heart concern with teens and Pfizer vaccine is rare

By Dave Jordan
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -The CDC is releasing new data and has launched an investigation about an extremely rare problem being seen in some teens who received the Pfizer vaccine.

In several extremely rare cases teens have developed an issue called Myocarditis. In the cases that have been reported officials say it’s been mild and in most scenarios, the problem goes away on its own.

Doctors also say that Myocarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart muscle, can occur from getting COVID-19 and has been seen in patients of all ages.

Dr. Ron May with CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern says this knowledge shouldn’t stop you from getting the vaccine, since the risks from the virus are more serious.

“Based on the information they have thus far and it may be a little too soon to know for sure it doesn’t look like the number of cases of Myocarditis are any greater than you’d expect without the vaccine because Myocarditis can be caused by other things like viruses and it’s also been reported with COVID.”

Doctors are still strongly encouraging anyone who has not yet gotten their vaccine to do so.

