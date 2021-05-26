Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announces 22 drug arrests

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Beaufort County Sheriff’s office has announced the drug-related arrests of 22 people over the past two months.

The sheriff’s office said these arrests were a result of Crime Stopper and citizen complaints.

Here is a list of the 22 people arrested and what they are charged with:

Wesley Martin, 47, Washington. Possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ronriquez Flowers, 34, Washington. Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jaquan Gibbs, 23, Washington. Possession of ecstasy and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ashun Anthony, 22, Washington. Possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rashad Shedrick, 31, Washington. Possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Andre Hudson, 24, Washington. Possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Matthew Holloway Jr., 25, Washington. Possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Robert Burgess, 22, Winterville. Possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed gun. Benjamin Bohrer, 41, Bath. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Tyler Woolard, 29, Washington. Possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to heed for blue lights and siren. Jermaine Ebron, 45, Greenville. Possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana within 1000 feet of a child care center and sell and delivery of marijuana. Adam Mason, 48, Washington. Possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Patrick Small, 42, Belhaven. Possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a park/playground, possession with intent to sell and deliver Adderall and possession of drug paraphernalia. Donald Keech Jr., 28, Belhaven. Possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Austin Mitchell, 26, Washington. Possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Janesha Peele, 26, Washington. Peele was charged with littering, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. William Echevarria, 24, Washington. Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Nikkopena Echevarria, 22, Washington. Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rolando Cariaga, 40, Washington. Felony possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by felon, possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dylan North, 23, Belhaven. Possession of a schedule III controlled substance, possession of schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rakeem Little, 26, Winterville. Trafficking in heroin by possession, trafficking in heroin by transportation, possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to stop at a stop sign and driving while license revoked. William Woolard, 41, Washington. Possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a school, possess heroin within 1000 feet of a school and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.