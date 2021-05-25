WITN Sports Spotlight: Ryan Davis

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week we shine the WITN / Pepsi Sports Spotlight on ECU track and field record holder and conference champion Ryan Davis!

Starting Wednesday, May 26, six ECU track and field student-athletes will be competing in the NCAA East Prelims down in Jacksonville, Florida. One of those six will be Ryan Davis.

The ECU grad student is the school record holder in both the hammer throw and discus.

He’s also the AAC champion in both events.

“Really just relentless hours,” said Davis on what’s behind all of his success. “I’ve definitely put in my amount of reps to be able to achieve a certain level of success. I just think I have really long arms, so I’ve got really good leverage on it.”

The Fayetteville, N.C. native credits his red-shirt season for learning how to compete.

“Know what you want to do. Know how to do it, and get in there and just get after it,” Davis said about his advice to others.

But Davis gets after it in more than just athletics.

“I’ve actually been in music since I was about three years old,” Davis said.

He grew up in the church. His dad was the minister of music. There, he taught himself how to play.

“I think it helps me have something to think about other than track,” Davis added.

Right now, Davis says he can comfortably play the piano, drums and base guitar.

“Music brings me a type of calming peace, and throwing and sports help me get out certain frustrations,” said Davis. “So, they both bring me some type of peace on a different level.”

But, just like the goals he sets for himself in track and field, he also sets for himself in music.

“I have a goal to reach ten instruments by the time I’m 30.”

NOTE: If you have a senior student-athlete or athlete that you would like to nominate as a WITN Sports Spotlight, please email a bio to Tyler Feldman at tyler.feldman@witn.com.

