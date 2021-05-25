Advertisement

Wayne County Jetport Airport Director receives FAA Manager of the Year Award

By Dave Jordan
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A local airport director is being honored with the FAA’s Manager of The Year Award.

Brandon Gray, Executive Director of the Wayne County Jetport, was recognized at the FAA Southern Region Airports conference.

Each year, the division picks an airport manager who displays excellence in airport management through development initiatives, cost-savings, and efficiencies achieved.

Gray says it’s an honor and privilege to receive the award and he says it’s truly a team effort.

The Wayne Executive Jetport serves the general aviation industry, providing 345 jobs and contributing over $58 million in economic output to Wayne County.

Over the past seven years, the Jetport has received over $10 million in funding for improvements to support further growth and development.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrell Phillips
POLICE: Man arrested in connection with Greenville gang-related shooting
It happened around 1:10 a.m. on May 16th.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: ATM ignores kick but gets police attention
Alan and Susan Stancill.
Loved ones remember Pitt County plane crash victims
Prop Dr. in Pitt County on Saturday.
UPDATE: Victims identified in fatal plane crash
These counties are under a burn ban until further notice.
State enacts burn ban for much of Eastern Carolina

Latest News

Adam Hartley was shot in Davidson County on Saturday.
Sheriff: North Carolina deputies kill man who fired at them
Lisa O'Quinn is accused of hitting two protesters with her car in Elizabeth City.
Greenville woman charged after hitting two Elizabeth City protesters
Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Clouds, but little rain on Tuesday
ECU Brody School of Medicine dean leaving, interim dean named
ECU Brody School of Medicine dean leaving, interim dean named
Elizabeth City Council talks about ongoing protests
Elizabeth City Council talks about ongoing protests