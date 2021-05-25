Wayne County Jetport Airport Director receives FAA Manager of the Year Award

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A local airport director is being honored with the FAA’s Manager of The Year Award.

Brandon Gray, Executive Director of the Wayne County Jetport, was recognized at the FAA Southern Region Airports conference.

Each year, the division picks an airport manager who displays excellence in airport management through development initiatives, cost-savings, and efficiencies achieved.

Gray says it’s an honor and privilege to receive the award and he says it’s truly a team effort.

The Wayne Executive Jetport serves the general aviation industry, providing 345 jobs and contributing over $58 million in economic output to Wayne County.

Over the past seven years, the Jetport has received over $10 million in funding for improvements to support further growth and development.

