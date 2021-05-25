Advertisement

US allows Americans with expired passports to return home

By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says many American citizens holding recently expired U.S. passports will be allowed to return home from abroad on that document until the end of year.

Citing delays in passport renewals caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the State Department said certain passports that expired on or after Jan. 1, 2021, will be honored for reentry into the United States until Dec. 31. That’s because the pandemic forced the department and most embassies and consulates to close down or significantly reduce passport services.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers will accept for admission certain expired U.S. passports, thereby assisting U.S. citizens who have been affected by appointment backlogs at embassies and consulates overseas caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the department said in a notice issued late Monday.

The closures resulted in waiting times of more than two months in some cases for processing passport renewals, and a significant backlog of applications remains. The department cautioned, though, that recently expired passports aren’t valid for international travel from the United States or for travel between third countries that is not directly linked to return travel to the U.S.

“Recently expired passports cannot be used to travel from the United States to an international destination or to travel to a foreign country for any length of stay longer than an airport connection en route to the United States or to a United States territory,” the department said.

It added that not all expired passports will be eligible for the waiver and urged Americans to check their status online at https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/ea/covid-19-information.html before finalizing travel arrangements.

Among the requirements are that the expired passport was originally valid for 10 years, that the passport has not been damaged or altered, and that the traveler has physical possession of it.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa O'Quinn is accused of hitting two protesters with her car in Elizabeth City.
Greenville woman charged after hitting two Elizabeth City protesters
A paramedic ended up at the hospital when their ambulance caught fire early Tuesday morning.
Ambulance fire sends paramedic to hospital
Adam Hartley was shot in Davidson County on Saturday.
Sheriff: North Carolina deputies kill man who fired at them
The crash happened around 11:00 a.m. on U.S. 70 near North Oak Forest Road in Goldsboro.
Child killed after driver fleeing from police hits vehicles on U.S. 70
Goldsboro Police trying to identify vehicle
Goldsboro police looking for vehicle after dismembered body found

Latest News

Rescuers work by the wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed near the summit of the...
3 arrested in Italy cable car crash; clamp used for repair deactivated brake
Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Hot days ahead
Greyson Kessler, 4, was allegedly fatally shot by his father. Family members remember him as...
Fla. father threatened son’s mother before killing boy, himself
Isaiah Shackleton, a 24-year-old with cerebral palsy, participated in a tandem skydive, which...
24-year-old with cerebral palsy takes leap of faith in skydiving adventure
Surveillance video from inside the subway station shows a man with a knife stalking potential...
Good Samaritan tackles man with knife attacking woman in subway station