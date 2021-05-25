Greenville woman charged after hitting two Elizabeth City protesters

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police are looking into charging a Greenville woman with a hate crime after they say she hit two protestors with her car in Elizabeth City Monday evening.

Elizabeth City police say Michelle Morris, 42, and Valerie Lindsey, 42, were hit by a car driven by 41-year-old Lisa O’Quinn from Greenville. The crash happened on Ehringhaus and Griffin streets around 6:45 p.m.

Police say the two were peacefully protesting the death of Andrew Brown Jr. when they were hit. They were taken to the hospital and have since been released.

O’Quinn has been charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill by the use of a motor vehicle, one count of careless and reckless, and one count of unsafe movement. Police are also into the possibility of charging O’Quinn with a hate crime, which would lead to a heavier sentence.

O’Quinn is set to have her first appearance in court on Thursday.

