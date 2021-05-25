Termites swarm in the South as their mating season begins

BILOXI, M.S. (AP) - Thick swarms of termites are appearing nightly throughout south Mississippi, signaling that their mating season is underway.

The Louisiana State University College of Agriculture says Formosan termites are also found in North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, and Florida.

The Sun Herald reports that the winged insects, often called swarmers, are likely Formosan termites. The Mississippi State University Extension Service says the species arrived in Mississippi in the mid-1980s.

The Formosans swarm at dusk and are strongly attracted to lights.

Experts say that swarms around a house do not necessarily mean the home is infested by termites but should be a reminder to have the home inspected.

