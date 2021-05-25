Advertisement

State COVID-19 deaths surpass 13,000

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - There’s another grim reminder that COVID-19 is still with us here in North Carolina.

State health officials say the number of deaths from the virus has topped 13,000 people.

The latest statistics from the Department of Health and Human Services show 13,004 fatalities due to the virus in the state.

Here in Eastern Carolina, Onslow County continues to have the most deaths with 146, followed by Duplin County at 137, Craven County at 126, and Lenoir County with 117 deaths.

The number of total cases in the state is just 1,299 shy of one million confirmed cases.

BCCC will soon drop mask, social distancing requirements
NIH director encourages scientists to study impact of pandemic on mental health of children
COVID: National Institutes of Health asks for grant to study mental illness in kids
With global vaccine supplies still tight, much of the world is struggling to vaccinate adults...
Moderna says its COVID-19 shot works in kids as young as 12