Sheriff: North Carolina deputies kill man who fired at them

LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina sheriff’s office says deputies shot and killed an armed man who fired at them last weekend.

The Dispatch of Lexington reports the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responding on Saturday to a report of multiple people exchanging gunfire were directed to the suspect.

The man, identified as Adam Hartley, was tracked to the back yard of a home on N.C. Highway 150. According to the sheriff’s office, the man had a firearm and what was termed “an edged weapon.”

The sheriff’s office says Hartley fired at the deputies, who returned fire. Hartley was taken to a hospital, where he died on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.