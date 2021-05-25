Advertisement

Memorial Day Click It or Ticket It Campaign kicks off

By Dave Jordan
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -The Memorial Day Click It or Ticket It enforcement and education campaign to keep people safe and ensure they are wearing their seatbelts kicked off Monday morning and will continue through June 6th.

More than 500 people who were not wearing seat belts or buckled into child safety seats died in vehicle crashes on North Carolina roadways last year.

“Seat belts and child safety seats save lives,” said Eric Boyette, secretary of the N.C. Department of Transportation. “We know that not wearing a seat belt can be the worst decision you’ll ever make.”

Boyette spoke Monday during a virtual news conference to kick off the Memorial Day Click It or Ticket It enforcement and education campaign.

The State Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies will have checkpoints at various locations around the state during the campaign.

