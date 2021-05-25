Kittens, some with broken necks, found dead in Onslow County

HUBERT, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities are investigating a troubling animal abuse case where several kittens were found dead and buried.

Onslow County Animal Control was called to the Vista Cay subdivision in Hubert Monday evening.

An officer found the dead kittens buried with several of their necks broken. Animal Contol has already spoken to the person who initially reported the crime as well as a witness.

Anyone with information on the dead kittens is urged to control Onslow County Animal Control.

