Goldsboro police looking for vehicle after dismembered body found

By Dave Jordan
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -An investigation is underway after a dismembered and discarded body was found in a driveway in Goldsboro.

The homeowner says he was coming back from his girlfriend’s house around 9:30 Monday morning when he found the body on Bright Street.

He says detectives searched the home and his car and spent about eight hours taking pictures and collecting evidence.

The Goldsboro Police Department is attempting to identify the vehicle seen in this story in connection with the investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Goldsboro/Wayne County Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com

