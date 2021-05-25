Elizabeth City Council talks about ongoing protests

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Elizabeth City Council members met Monday night to discuss the ongoing protests following the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank County deputies.

Council members talked about how all of the recent conflict in the community has been hard to navigate.

Councilman Gabriel Adkins says he, along with other councilmembers, has been out with the marches each day trying to keep protesters safe and peaceful but says they can’t control what people do.

Adkins says he even directed angry protesters away from storming the mayor’s house.

The council says it’s their job as leaders to voice their concerns to the attorney general, governor, and Department of Justice.

Elizabeth City Police Chief Eddie Buffaloe Jr. says staffing shortages are leading to a decreased police presence at the protests.

Councilmember Adkins commended the police department for how they’ve been keeping the protesters safe and handled the extreme criticism and anger.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.