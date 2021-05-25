Advertisement

Child killed after driver fleeing from police hits vehicles on U.S. 70

Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A child was killed after a driver being chased by police crashed into two vehicles this morning in Goldsboro.

The crash happened around 11:00 a.m. on U.S. 70 near North Oak Forest Road.

Goldsboro police said they tried to stop a pickup truck for speeding and reckless driving, but before they could pull the driver over, the man struck the car and semi-truck cab.

Killed was three-year-old Ariel Sorian, of Goldsboro. The child was in the car driven by Reina Sorian-Regalada, 41, also of Goldsboro. She was taken to UNC Wayne with serious injuries.

The pickup driver, 39-year-old Christopher Blair, of La Grange, was taken to UNC Wayne with serious injuries as well.

Troopers said their initial investigation showed that Blair was suffering from a medical condition during the attempted traffic stop and subsequent crash.

Goldsboro police have charged the man with going 75 in a 55 mile per hour zone, and reckless driving. The Highway Patrol has not yet filed any charges relating to the crash itself, as they continue to investigate what happened.

U.S. 70 was closed for about 4 hours while the accident was investigated and the debris removed.

