BCCC will soon drop mask, social distancing requirements

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A community college says it will soon be dropping its mask and social distancing requirements.

Beaufort County Community College says it will return to normal operations on June 14th.

The college said the guidance is in alignment with COVID-19 guidelines from the CDC and Governor Roy Cooper’s office.

“This means there will no longer be any temperature checks or mask requirements, and members of the public are invited to use the BCCC library once more. The changes come as a greater number of residents have received vaccinations and hospitalization numbers have dropped significantly,” the college said in a release.

People may continue wearing a mask if they feel safer doing so.

We’re told unvaccinated people who are exposed to COVID-19 will be asked to quarantine for 10 days, while there are no quarantine requirements for vaccinated people.

