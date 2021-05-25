AME pastors in Onslow County reflect on year after George Floyd’s death

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s been a year since George Floyd was killed under the knee of now-former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, but the wounds are still raw for Eastern Carolina African American church leaders.

“We have come a long way but, yet, still have such a long way to go,” said St. Julia AME Zion Church Pastor Rev. Amy Ciceron.

Back home in the east, they said, it was a moment they watched with awe and shook the core of the community they preach to.

“I began to question the essence of humanity and the value of life,” said Sandy Run Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Rev. Joel Churchwell. “The reality that is being painted that you are being marginalized, disregarded, abused. But yet, finding the temperance not to bite into that and preach hope. Preach patience and preach trust.”

Floyd’s killing was captured on a nine-minute cell phone video and almost immediately was on every screen in America. His cries for help heard on the video led to a year of protests in cities around the world.

“I looked in his eyes,” Wailing Wall Ministries Pastor Bishop Vernon Zimmerman said of Derek Chauvin, the now-former Minneapolis police officer who has since been convicted in Floyd’s murder. “If you look at that video, and look at his eyes, you see no emotion.”

The three AME pastors spent the last year trying to grapple with Floyd’s death. They said they often feel lost as the community they preach to look to them for answers at times they don’t have.

“It’s an understanding that when you are preparing your sermons, if you don’t have the bible and the newspaper, then you’re missing something,” said Ciceron. “Because if you can’t find a way to make relevant what is in this word to what people are experiencing today, they will look at you as antiquated and out-of-touch.”

Chauvin has been convicted of second-degree murder in the case and will be sentenced next month. Three other officers have been indicted federally for their failure to intervene.

Leaders call it a major step forward, but a long way away from what their community needs to see.

“The heart cannot be legislated,” said Zimmerman. “And this is a matter of the heart.”

