Ambulance fire sends paramedic to hospital

Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A paramedic ended up at the hospital when their ambulance caught fire early Tuesday morning.

The Onslow County EMS ambulance was on standby with no patients onboard on Highway 258 near Country Squire Lane when paramedics started smelling a burning odor around 1:15 a.m.

They pulled into a gas station when the ambulance’s check engine light came on and they then saw smoke.

The ambulance crew safely escaped, but one paramedic suffered smoke inhalation as they were trying to save some of the equipment on board. That paramedic was sent to the hospital and is doing well, according to the county.

The ambulance was towed to the county’s vehicle maintenance garage where the cause of the fire is being investigated.

