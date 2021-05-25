Advertisement

A new internet option will soon be available in Greenville

By Dave Jordan
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Crews began work Monday to set up service for MetroNet.

It will be a full fiber service provider in the near future and offer internet, TV and phone service.

MetroNet is also investing more than $40 million in the community by bringing fiber to homes and businesses across the city of Greenville.

Adrian Atkinson, Greenville Development Liason says, “This is tremendous to have a 100 percent full fiber network that is in town and available to every resident is huge for the community and as we go forward with everything online due to COVID.”

MetroNet plans to have a storefront in Greenville to serve as the command center for customer service and sales.

Customers will also be able to visit the store to view plans and discuss issues.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrell Phillips
POLICE: Man arrested in connection with Greenville gang-related shooting
It happened around 1:10 a.m. on May 16th.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: ATM ignores kick but gets police attention
Alan and Susan Stancill.
Loved ones remember Pitt County plane crash victims
Prop Dr. in Pitt County on Saturday.
UPDATE: Victims identified in fatal plane crash
These counties are under a burn ban until further notice.
State enacts burn ban for much of Eastern Carolina

Latest News

Lisa O'Quinn is accused of hitting two protesters with her car in Elizabeth City.
Greenville woman charged after hitting two Elizabeth City protesters
Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Clouds, but little rain on Tuesday
ECU Brody School of Medicine dean leaving, interim dean named
ECU Brody School of Medicine dean leaving, interim dean named
Elizabeth City Council talks about ongoing protests
Elizabeth City Council talks about ongoing protests
City holds council meeting discussing protests
Elizabeth City Council talks about ongoing protests