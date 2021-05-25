A new internet option will soon be available in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Crews began work Monday to set up service for MetroNet.

It will be a full fiber service provider in the near future and offer internet, TV and phone service.

MetroNet is also investing more than $40 million in the community by bringing fiber to homes and businesses across the city of Greenville.

Adrian Atkinson, Greenville Development Liason says, “This is tremendous to have a 100 percent full fiber network that is in town and available to every resident is huge for the community and as we go forward with everything online due to COVID.”

MetroNet plans to have a storefront in Greenville to serve as the command center for customer service and sales.

Customers will also be able to visit the store to view plans and discuss issues.

