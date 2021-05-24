Advertisement

WHO ARE WE? Police say we stole a credit card

Morehead City police say the man and woman used the stolen card at several businesses.
Morehead City police say the man and woman used the stolen card at several businesses.
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police along the Crystal Coast need your help in locating two people wanted for stealing a credit card.

Morehead City police say the man and woman used the stolen card at several businesses including a Dollar General, a Family Dollar, Best Buy, and at a Shell service station.

If you recognize the people you should call Crime Stoppers at 252-726-INFO, or Lt. Kelly Guthrie at 252-726-3131 ext. 110.

