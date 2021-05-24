WHO ARE WE? Police say we stole a credit card
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police along the Crystal Coast need your help in locating two people wanted for stealing a credit card.
Morehead City police say the man and woman used the stolen card at several businesses including a Dollar General, a Family Dollar, Best Buy, and at a Shell service station.
If you recognize the people you should call Crime Stoppers at 252-726-INFO, or Lt. Kelly Guthrie at 252-726-3131 ext. 110.
