State to enact burn ban for much of Eastern Carolina at noon

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State officials will enact a burning ban for much of Eastern Carolina later today.

The North Carolina Forest Service says the counties include Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Duplin, Greene, Jones, Lenoir, Onslow, Pamlico, Pitt, and Wayne counties.

The ban starts at noon and is until further notice.

Other areas of the state are under a voluntary request to postpone any outdoor burning for the next two weeks as warmer, drier weather will continue across the state.

The last measurable rain for some areas happened nearly two weeks ago.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.