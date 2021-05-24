POLICE: Man arrested in connection with Greenville gang-related shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say they’ve arrested a man for his connection to a string of gang-related shootings.

Greenville Police said that Terrell Phillips, 30, of Greenville, was arrested this past Friday.

Phillips is facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police tell us the charges relate to two people being shot in the area of Pitt and Brown Streets on May 15th. We’re told the scene was near the Pitt Street Mini Mart.

That shooting was just one of three gang-related shootings during that weekend between rival gangs “1700” and “300” police said.

Police said that three juveniles were arrested and charged with the shooting of a 17-year-old boy on the 1800 block of Kennedy Circle on May 14th.

Investigators also said a woman was an unintended victim after she was hit by a stray bullet that came into her apartment in the 340 block of Haven Drive on May 15th.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.