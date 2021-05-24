Advertisement

Jim’s Forecast: Clouds, but little rain on Tuesday

Temps will soar to the mid 90s Wednesday and Thursday
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Tuesday

A few more rain drops will be possible Tuesday as the weak front that arrived Monday stalls just to our south, but most areas will stay dry. Highs will peak in the low to mid 80s due to the clouds and onshore wind flow, with plenty of humidity. Cloud cover will peel away overnight, leading to sunny, dry and hot conditions for Wednesday.

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday

High pressure will build back in Wednesday and Thursday bringing plenty of heat with it. Highs both days will reach the mid 90s inland to mid 80s on the coast under mostly sunny skies. The rain chances look to ramp up late Friday as a cold front approaches from the west. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Friday afternoon into the overnight hours. While this rain won’t solve our drought problem with one fell swoop, it is definitely a step in the right direction.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of a stray PM shower. Highs near 85°. Winds out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy and muggy. Clouds decrease overnight. Lows near 70°.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 94°. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

