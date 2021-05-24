Expert encouraged by COVID-19 trends, while students work to preserve pandemic memorabilia

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Tucker Creek Middle School students placed COVID-19 items in a time capsule Monday so future generations will understand what the pandemic has been like.

“This time capsule is representing all of the hard work our teachers do and all that our school has gone through, throughout this past year,” said middle school student, Jordan Connor.

The capsule contains items like masks, assignments and distance markers so students that come after will know what came before. “They’re going to be a little amazed, like this actually happened and they had to go through so much,” Connor said.

While Craven County students work to ensure the past is never forgotten, experts say the present is promising. “I don’t think it’s gone, but I think we’re in a very, very good place,” said the Vice President of Nursing at CarolinaEast Medical Center, Jim Davis.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, both cases and hospitalizations are steadily trending downward. “A lot of that has to do with people and the number of vaccinations,” Davis said.

As efforts to get everyone vaccinated continue, CarolinaEast is seeing lower numbers of hospitalizations, with nine people currently hospitalized. “That’s still really, really good compared to our high of 69 a few months ago.”

Davis explained precaution should continue, but things do seem to be looking up saying, “I think we will still see a little bit of zig-zag, but hopefully not as much.”

Tucker Creek Middle School’s Principal, Kathy Cunningham says the time capsule will be opened in 10 years.

