EMS & new 911 instructions credited with helping save Wayne County child from drowning

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - County officials are crediting newly implemented emergency medical dispatch (EMD) instructions with helping save a child from drowning this weekend.

Wayne County Public Information Office Joel Gillie said that EMS responded on Sunday to a possible drowning of a 12-year-old.

Gillie said that 911 telecommunicators were able to provide the EMD instructions to the caller so they could perform CPR while crews were on the way.

When crews arrived, they found the child in cardiac arrest but were able to successfully resuscitate the child and take them to the hospital.

“Last week was EMS week and we can’t think of a better way to end the week than with a great success story like this. Quick work from Wayne County EMS, as well as newly implemented EMD at the Wayne County 911 Center, led to a great outcome for this call. We often hear how CPR is important, but getting CPR started quickly while help is on the way can drastically improve outcomes in cardiac arrest calls,” Gillie said.

Gillie also thanked Elroy Volunteer Fire Department for their help.

