Advertisement

ECU Brody School of Medicine dean leaving, interim dean named

Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A change of leadership is on the way at the Brody School of Medicine and the Division of Health Sciences at ECU.

Chancellor Philip Rogers has named Dr. Jason Higginson as the interim dean of the Brody School of Medicine.

Rogers also named Dr. Ron Mitchelson as the interim vice chancellor for the Division of Health Sciences.

Higginson is a neonatologist and the chair of the Department of Pediatrics and joined Brody in 2012.

Mitchelson previously served as interim chancellor, provost, and chairman of the Department of Geography.

We’re told that Higginson and Mitchelson are serving as interims for the positions held by Dr. Mark Stacy who is leaving the university.

Stacy became Brody’s sixth dean in September of 2017 and has served as vice chancellor for the Division of Health Sciences since January of 2019.

ECU told us that because this was a personnel matter, they could not tell us anything further about why Dr. Stacy is leaving.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrell Phillips
POLICE: Man arrested in connection with Greenville gang-related shooting
It happened around 1:10 a.m. on May 16th.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: ATM ignores kick but gets police attention
Alan and Susan Stancill.
Loved ones remember Pitt County plane crash victims
Prop Dr. in Pitt County on Saturday.
UPDATE: Victims identified in fatal plane crash
These counties are under a burn ban until further notice.
State enacts burn ban for much of Eastern Carolina

Latest News

Lisa O'Quinn is accused of hitting two protesters with her car in Elizabeth City.
Greenville woman charged after hitting two Elizabeth City protesters
Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Clouds, but little rain on Tuesday
ECU Brody School of Medicine dean leaving, interim dean named
ECU Brody School of Medicine dean leaving, interim dean named
Elizabeth City Council talks about ongoing protests
Elizabeth City Council talks about ongoing protests
City holds council meeting discussing protests
Elizabeth City Council talks about ongoing protests