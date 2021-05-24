ECU Brody School of Medicine dean leaving, interim dean named

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A change of leadership is on the way at the Brody School of Medicine and the Division of Health Sciences at ECU.

Chancellor Philip Rogers has named Dr. Jason Higginson as the interim dean of the Brody School of Medicine.

Rogers also named Dr. Ron Mitchelson as the interim vice chancellor for the Division of Health Sciences.

Higginson is a neonatologist and the chair of the Department of Pediatrics and joined Brody in 2012.

Mitchelson previously served as interim chancellor, provost, and chairman of the Department of Geography.

We’re told that Higginson and Mitchelson are serving as interims for the positions held by Dr. Mark Stacy who is leaving the university.

Stacy became Brody’s sixth dean in September of 2017 and has served as vice chancellor for the Division of Health Sciences since January of 2019.

ECU told us that because this was a personnel matter, they could not tell us anything further about why Dr. Stacy is leaving.

