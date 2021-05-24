Deputies involved in Andrew Brown shooting remain off the job

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Three deputies who were involved in the Andrew Brown, Jr. shooting remain off the job nearly a week after the district attorney said they would not be charged.

Investigator Daniel Meads, Corporal Robert Morgan, and Deputy Aaron Lewellyn were placed on administrative leave on April 21st, the day Brown was killed as deputies tried to serve a search and arrest warrants on his Elizabeth City home.

While District Attorney Andrew Womble said the shooting of Brown was justified, Sheriff Tommy Wooten said the three would be “disciplined and retrained” and keep their jobs.

On Friday the county said Meads, Morgan, and Lewellyn remained on administrative leave. A sheriff’s office spokeswoman said on Monday there were various steps that need to occur before the three come back to duty. She would not elaborate.

Exactly what additional disciplinary action the sheriff plans to take again the three deputies remains unclear.

Meads has been with the sheriff’s office since September 2015, Morgan since December 2016, and Lewellyn started in March 2019. Public records show none of the three had any prior demotions, transfers, or suspensions.

