CAUGHT ON CAMERA: ATM ignores kick but gets police attention

It happened around 1:10 a.m. on May 16th.
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police want to get the leg up on a man who tried to break into an ATM by kicking it.

Winterville police today released surveillance photos of the attempted breaking and entering at the Bank of American ATM at the Handy Mart on Highway 11.

Winterville police released surveillance photos of the attempted breaking and entering at the...
Police said the ATM was damaged in the B&E attempt, but there’s no word yet on damage to the would-be thief.

Anyone with information on the people caught on camera should call the Winterville Police Department at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

