DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Duplin County is issuing an open-burning ban on Monday.

BURN BAN EFFECTIVE MAY 24 2021 AT 12 NOON FOR DUPLIN COUNTY Posted by Duplin County Fire & Emergency Management on Sunday, May 23, 2021

The declaration said conditions in Duplin County have been and are expected to remain “severely dry, with elevated temperatures, with the lack of sufficient precipitation.”

The open-burning ban will take effect at noon on Monday for Duplin County.

