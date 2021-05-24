Black Bear Festival returns in-person next weekend

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Black Bear Festival is set to return this year in-person.

The Plymouth based festival that takes place the first weekend in June every year, was forced to switch to a virtual platform last year due to the pandemic.

Spread the News! The Bear Festival is Back! Friday Night June 4th and all-day Saturday, June 5th In Plymouth,... Posted by North Carolina Black Bear Festival on Friday, May 21, 2021

This year, gates will open again to visitors as the festival kicks off June 4 at 6 p.m. with live musical performances by Cooper Greer and Paige King Johnson.

The “Run with the Bears 5K” will begin at 7:30 a.m. June 5, and gates to the festival will open at 10 a.m.

This year’s festival includes many activities including, black bear tours, a children’s bear train, motorcycle stunt shows and more.

For a full schedule of the weekend’s events, click here.

