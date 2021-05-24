Black Bear Festival returns in-person next weekend
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Black Bear Festival is set to return this year in-person.
The Plymouth based festival that takes place the first weekend in June every year, was forced to switch to a virtual platform last year due to the pandemic.
This year, gates will open again to visitors as the festival kicks off June 4 at 6 p.m. with live musical performances by Cooper Greer and Paige King Johnson.
The “Run with the Bears 5K” will begin at 7:30 a.m. June 5, and gates to the festival will open at 10 a.m.
This year’s festival includes many activities including, black bear tours, a children’s bear train, motorcycle stunt shows and more.
For a full schedule of the weekend’s events, click here.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.