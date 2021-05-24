Advertisement

Black Bear Festival returns in-person next weekend

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Black Bear Festival is set to return this year in-person.

The Plymouth based festival that takes place the first weekend in June every year, was forced to switch to a virtual platform last year due to the pandemic.

Spread the News! The Bear Festival is Back! Friday Night June 4th and all-day Saturday, June 5th In Plymouth,...

Posted by North Carolina Black Bear Festival on Friday, May 21, 2021

This year, gates will open again to visitors as the festival kicks off June 4 at 6 p.m. with live musical performances by Cooper Greer and Paige King Johnson.

The “Run with the Bears 5K” will begin at 7:30 a.m. June 5, and gates to the festival will open at 10 a.m.

...Need a Reason to Come to Bear Fest? Here's 30!

Posted by North Carolina Black Bear Festival on Monday, May 17, 2021

This year’s festival includes many activities including, black bear tours, a children’s bear train, motorcycle stunt shows and more.

For a full schedule of the weekend’s events, click here.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrell Phillips
POLICE: Man arrested in connection with Greenville gang-related shooting
It happened around 1:10 a.m. on May 16th.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: ATM ignores kick but gets police attention
Alan and Susan Stancill.
Loved ones remember Pitt County plane crash victims
Prop Dr. in Pitt County on Saturday.
UPDATE: Victims identified in fatal plane crash
These counties are under a burn ban until further notice.
State enacts burn ban for much of Eastern Carolina

Latest News

Marine Corps Half Marathon to return to Camp Lejeune
2020 Ride of Silence in Greenville, NC
Ride of silence to be held in Greenville Wednesday
Kinston Police Department joins 2021 Torch Run Relay
United Way of Pitt County - United We Can
United Way of Pitt County hosting food sculpture contest