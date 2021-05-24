Advertisement

Bear takes a swim in Bogue Inlet

A black bear was spotted swimming in the Bogue Inlet on Sunday.
A black bear was spotted swimming in the Bogue Inlet on Sunday.(Robert Sawyers)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A black bear was spotted swimming in Bogue Inlet Sunday morning.

Robert Sawyers said he was returning through the inlet around 7 a.m. when he saw the bear swim out towards the ocean. Sawyers tried to get the bear to turn towards the sandbar which was 20 feet away, but the bear turned back to the mainland and then headed back out towards the ocean.

Well here’s something you don’t see everyday, JP and I were out fishing today and spotted this black bear swimming in Bogue Inlet. Hope he made it to dry land.

Posted by Robert Sawyers on Sunday, May 23, 2021

“Hope he made it to dry land,” Sawyers said on Facebook.

The Bogue Inlet is near the Croatan National Forest in Carteret County.

According to bear.org, black bears have “good” swimming ability.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prop Dr. in Pitt County on Saturday.
UPDATE: Victims identified in fatal plane crash
Rasheed Cox, 20, of Riverbend.
One man arrested in road rage shooting in New Bern
Alan and Susan Stancill.
Loved ones remember Pitt County plane crash victims
Governor Cooper issues Executive Order about receiving unemployment benefits
Two active-duty service members were sent to Vidant Medical Center after being run over by a...
Two active-duty service members run over by truck while camping

Latest News

State to enact burn ban for much of Eastern Carolina at noon
Students urge Wake Forest to drop new name for building
Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Rain for some on Monday
Burn ban effective Monday at noon in Duplin County.
Burn ban in Duplin County issued Monday