Bear takes a swim in Bogue Inlet
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A black bear was spotted swimming in Bogue Inlet Sunday morning.
Robert Sawyers said he was returning through the inlet around 7 a.m. when he saw the bear swim out towards the ocean. Sawyers tried to get the bear to turn towards the sandbar which was 20 feet away, but the bear turned back to the mainland and then headed back out towards the ocean.
“Hope he made it to dry land,” Sawyers said on Facebook.
The Bogue Inlet is near the Croatan National Forest in Carteret County.
According to bear.org, black bears have “good” swimming ability.
