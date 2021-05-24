Bear takes a swim in Bogue Inlet

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A black bear was spotted swimming in Bogue Inlet Sunday morning.

Robert Sawyers said he was returning through the inlet around 7 a.m. when he saw the bear swim out towards the ocean. Sawyers tried to get the bear to turn towards the sandbar which was 20 feet away, but the bear turned back to the mainland and then headed back out towards the ocean.

Well here’s something you don’t see everyday, JP and I were out fishing today and spotted this black bear swimming in Bogue Inlet. Hope he made it to dry land. Posted by Robert Sawyers on Sunday, May 23, 2021

“Hope he made it to dry land,” Sawyers said on Facebook.

The Bogue Inlet is near the Croatan National Forest in Carteret County.

According to bear.org, black bears have “good” swimming ability.

