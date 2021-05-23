Advertisement

Save Our Youth holds pop-up shop in Greenville

By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The “Save Our Youth, ENC,” group held a pop-up shop in Greenville on Saturday where young vendors got to show off their businesses to the public.

Posted by Save Our Youth, ENC on Saturday, May 22, 2021

The event was held at the Nulook Business Center where patrons could find unique items and a bite to eat from a food truck.

Save Our Youth, ENC thank you for allowing us to be apart of such an awesome event. We can’t wait until the next one....

Posted by Ava’s Glitzy Gloss on Saturday, May 22, 2021

The event was to promote entrepreneurial efforts among children and be a healthy and constructive extra curricular outlet.

There were at least 20 different vendors and the owners of these businesses ranged from age 5 to 19.

