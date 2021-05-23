Advertisement

UPDATE: Victims identified in fatal plane crash

By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two federal agencies are investigating a deadly plane crash in Pitt County.

According to a Facebook post, Alan and Susan Stancill, the owners of Stancill’s Wild Game Meat Processing, passed in the crash Saturday. The couple was returning from a visit with grandchildren when the accident happened during landing.

"He dawns on them like the morning light, like the sun shining forth on a cloudless morning..." - 2 Samuel 23:4 As many...

Posted by Stancill's Wild Game Meat Processing on Sunday, May 23, 2021

“While there are no words to truly comfort and ease the impact of such an unexpected passing, knowing that their final destination was never in question, gives us hope that one day we will enjoy their smiling faces again.”

Stancill's Wild Game Meat Processing Facebook Page

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are currently investigating the crash, said Nia Fields, a spokesperson for the FAA.

Fields told WITN in an email, the NTSB is the “lead agency in the investigation.”

Several units were at Prop Dr. in Pitt County after a plane crashed in the area Saturday evening.

The FAA said an unidentified aircraft crashed at the South Oaks Aerodrome Airport in Winterville around 5:54 p.m. Two people were on board.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating but the people involved have not been identified.

Crews have been at the neighborhood next to South Oak Aerodrome-NC47 across from the South Oaks Landing for a few hours since around 6 p.m.

Prop Dr. in Pitt County on Saturday.
Prop Dr. in Pitt County on Saturday.(WITN)

Winterville Fire, Ayden Fire, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and state troopers were at the scene.

The scene was blocked off from roughly a quarter of a mile away.

This is a developing story.

