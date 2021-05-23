Pitt County scouts help veterans honor comrades

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Of the thousands of American soldiers who gave their lives fighting for freedom, more than 200,000 who fought in the Vietnam War were from North Carolina.

Governor Roy Cooper declared May as Military Appreciation Month and to honor the contributions and sacrifices of the state’s servicemembers, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts met at Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 272 on Saturday to help Vietnam veterans place flags on the graves of military veterans buried in Greenville.

The Scouts in Pitt County and the Vietnam veterans partner every year to honor these fallen soldiers.

Around 100 Scouts met at the Veteran center and then went to various cemeteries around Greenville to place flags.

Boy Scout Ian Keeter said he enjoyed the opportunity to get to place flags on the graves.

“Some of the graves have really detailed stories about people’s lives and it’s really cool to just, ya know, see people that have lived, and what their stories were,” Keeter said.

Vietnam veteran Thomas Hines said seeing the kids help gave him a sense of pride.

“On a scale from 1 to 10, it’s an 11,” Hines said. “It’s above and beyond. We were in this thing together back then, we’re in this thing together now, and we’re just going to keep on keeping on.”

More than 1,000 soldiers from North Carolina died in action and two soldiers from North Carolina received the medal of honor.

