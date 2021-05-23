Advertisement

One man arrested in road rage shooting in New Bern

Rasheed Cox, 20, of Riverbend.
Rasheed Cox, 20, of Riverbend.
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 9:48 PM EDT
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - One man was arrested in connection with a road rage incident where shots were fired at a car in New Bern on Saturday.

New Bern Police came to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and River Road where they say the suspect shot at a vehicle “multiple times,” in a road rage incident.

The victim’s vehicle was struck multiple times but the victim was uninjured during the incident, police said.

Rasheed Cox, 20, of Riverbend, was arrested and charged with attempted assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm into occupied property and discharging a weapon in the city limits.

Cox was placed in the Craven County Jail with a $30,000 secured bond.

