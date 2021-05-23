Mother arrested, charged in murder of missing 4-year-old

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A missing four-year-old was found dead Friday night at a house on the 3700 block of Braden Drive, near Charlotte’s Firestone Park.

The child’s name is being withheld, pending positive identification. Investigators believe remains found at the Braden Drive home are those of a four-year-old girl who had not seen in several months.

Detectives received tips foul play may have been involved.

Several people came forward voluntarily to be interviewed by detectives, including the child’s mother, Malikah Diane Bennett. She has since been arrested and transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s office and charged with felony child abuse, inflicting physical injury, felony concealing a death, and first degree murder.

The investigation and arrest of Bennett was a collaborative effort by detectives with CMPD’s Homicide Unit, Missing Persons Unit, Crimes Against Children, and Crime Scene Search.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. As additional information develops, it will be released by the CMPD’s Public Affairs Office.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective P. Diekhaus is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

