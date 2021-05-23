Loved ones remember Pitt County plane crash victims

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Former Pitt County communications director Michael Emory was in disbelief over the fatal plane crash in Pitt County on Saturday that took the lives of Alan and Susan Stancill, according to a Facebook post.

“It’s just one of those things that you have to chalk up to the random and divine timing of God himself,” Emory said.

The crash happened at the South Oaks Aerodrome Airport in Winterville around 5:54 p.m. on Saturday.

The National Transportation Safety Board is the lead agency in the investigation. They are accompanied by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Emory said the couple came to the airport often and were returning from visiting their grandchildren when they died.

“Thousands of hours...very experienced,” Emory said on flying. “Had run that area. Were based out of that airfield.”

The couple owned “Stancill’s Wild Game Meat Processing,” a family meat processing business.

Emory, the son of Susan and stepson of Alan, said they were avid sporting aviation enthusiasts and were well-known in the community in the Winterville area.

Amid the loss, Emory said their memory lives on. Emory said the family held a visitation at their home behind the business for the community who wanted to pay their respects on Sunday.

“You’ll be very hard-pressed to find anyone that something bad to say about them and who could deny their love for their family, love for the community, and the desire to help others.” Emory said. “You have to not concern yourself with the here and now, but you have to look towards the future and pick up the pieces and build a mosaic from that and see the beauty in life moving forward. I think that’s what they would want and that’s what we’re going to do.”

